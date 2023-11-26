Sunday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) and the Toronto Raptors (8-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell as a player to watch.

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, SportsNet

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers dropped their previous game to the Lakers, 121-115, on Saturday. Mitchell starred with 22 points, plus five boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 22 5 6 1 0 2 Jarrett Allen 21 14 3 3 2 0 Evan Mobley 18 6 6 4 1 0

Evan Mobley averages 16.6 points, 10.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game, making 57.3% of shots from the field.

Mitchell posts 28.5 points, 4.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Max Strus is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Caris LeVert averages 16.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland posts 19 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 17.4 9.8 3.1 0.9 1 0 Jarrett Allen 13.7 8.1 2.5 0.6 1.1 0 Max Strus 14.4 5.2 4.1 1.1 0.5 3.1 Darius Garland 18 2.8 4.9 1.3 0.2 1.4 Donovan Mitchell 15 2.7 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.9

