Will Dmitri Voronkov Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 26?
Will Dmitri Voronkov find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Voronkov stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Voronkov averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Voronkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|11:19
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:36
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|11:26
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|13:25
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:51
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
