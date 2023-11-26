Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore has a good matchup in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are allowing the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 240.1 per game.

Moore has 40 receptions for 374 yards and one score this year. He has been targeted 64 times, and is averaging 37.4 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Broncos

Moore vs the Broncos (since 2021): 1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 22 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Broncos have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Denver has allowed at least two TD receptions to three opposing players on the season.

Moore will play against the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this week. The Broncos give up 240.1 passing yards per game.

So far this season, the Broncos have allowed 18 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 28th in NFL play.

Browns Player Previews

Elijah Moore Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in five of 10 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 18.3% of his team's target share (64 targets on 349 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 64 times, averaging 5.8 yards per target (109th in NFL).

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.3% of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With six red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/12/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

