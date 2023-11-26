On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Eric Robinson going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson 2022-23 stats and insights

In 10 of 72 games last season, Robinson scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Robinson produced zero points on the power play last season.

Robinson's shooting percentage last season was 12.2%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.

Hurricanes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes shut out opponents nine times last season. As a team, they averaged 16.5 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

