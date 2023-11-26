George Pickens did not participate in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 12 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Pickens' stats on this page.

Pickens' season stats include 604 yards on 37 receptions (16.3 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus two carries for 15 yards. He has been targeted 68 times.

George Pickens Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shin

The Steelers have no other receivers on the injury report.

Week 12 Injury Reports

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: November 26, 2023

November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Pickens 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 68 37 604 195 3 16.3

Pickens Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 45 0 Week 11 @Browns 6 4 38 0

