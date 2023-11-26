Will George Pickens cash his Week 12 anytime TD player prop when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Will George Pickens score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Pickens has grabbed 37 balls and leads his squad with 604 yards receiving while scoring three TDs. He has been targeted 68 times.

Pickens has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

George Pickens Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7 5 36 0 Week 2 Browns 10 4 127 1 Week 3 @Raiders 6 4 75 0 Week 4 @Texans 7 3 25 0 Week 5 Ravens 10 6 130 1 Week 7 @Rams 8 5 107 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 1 22 1 Week 9 Titans 5 2 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 4 3 45 0 Week 11 @Browns 6 4 38 0

