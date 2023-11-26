A pair of hot squads hit the court when the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) host the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Wildcats, victors in six in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 71 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 64.4 the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • Kansas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.
  • Iowa is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 71 points.
  • The Hawkeyes average 41.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up (51).
  • Iowa has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 51 points.
  • When Kansas State gives up fewer than 92.1 points, it is 6-0.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats concede to opponents (33.7%).
  • The Wildcats make 45.1% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Iowa Leaders

  • Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%
  • Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (8-for-32)
  • Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Taryn Sides: 4 PTS, 25 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Kansas State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Drake W 113-90 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/24/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne W 98-59 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 FGCU W 100-62 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Kansas State - Hertz Arena
12/2/2023 Bowling Green - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/6/2023 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum

Kansas State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wisconsin W 75-57 Bramlage Coliseum
11/24/2023 Western Kentucky W 77-61 Hertz Arena
11/25/2023 North Carolina W 63-56 Hertz Arena
11/26/2023 Iowa - Hertz Arena
12/1/2023 Jackson State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/6/2023 McNeese - Bramlage Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.