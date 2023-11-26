With the Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jaylen Warren a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jaylen Warren score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a TD)

Warren has 493 rushing yards (49.3 ypg) on 80 carries, with three touchdowns.

Warren has also caught 34 passes for 234 yards (23.4 per game).

Warren has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

Jaylen Warren Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 3 6 0 5 12 0 Week 2 Browns 6 20 0 4 66 0 Week 3 @Raiders 8 29 0 3 23 0 Week 4 @Texans 8 29 0 6 26 0 Week 5 Ravens 9 40 0 3 39 0 Week 7 @Rams 6 32 1 1 -1 0 Week 8 Jaguars 5 19 0 4 19 0 Week 9 Titans 11 88 0 3 25 0 Week 10 Packers 15 101 1 2 9 0 Week 11 @Browns 9 129 1 3 16 0

