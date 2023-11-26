With the Cleveland Browns playing the Denver Broncos in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Jerome Ford a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ford has 136 carries for a team-leading 563 yards (56.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

Ford also has 149 receiving yards (14.9 ypg) on 23 catches, with two TDs.

Ford has scored a rushing touchdown in three games.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0 Week 10 @Ravens 17 107 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Steelers 12 31 1 2 8 0

