The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • In two of 21 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Gaudreau has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:51 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:00 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:33 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.