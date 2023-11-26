Will Kenny Pickett Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals in Week 12?
Should you wager on Kenny Pickett scoring a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers' upcoming Week 12 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Pickett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Kenny Pickett score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)
- Pickett has rushed for 46 yards on 34 carries (4.6 yards per game), with one touchdown.
- Pickett has one rushing touchdown in 10 games.
Kenny Pickett Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|31
|46
|232
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|15
|30
|222
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|16
|28
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|15
|23
|114
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|18
|32
|224
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|17
|25
|230
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|10
|16
|73
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|19
|30
|160
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|14
|23
|126
|0
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|15
|28
|106
|0
|0
|4
|9
|0
Rep Kenny Pickett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.