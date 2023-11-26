On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Mathieu Olivier going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Olivier stats and insights

Olivier is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Olivier has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 9:33 Away L 4-3 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:08 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-4 OT 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:00 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:10 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:39 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

