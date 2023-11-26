Sunday's contest at Value City Arena has the Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) taking on the Cornell Big Red (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-52 win, as our model heavily favors Ohio State.

The Buckeyes are coming off of a 75-57 victory against Oklahoma State in their last game on Wednesday.

Ohio State vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 83, Cornell 52

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Ohio State has two wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Buckeyes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 93) on November 22

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 94) on November 16

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 99) on November 20

108-58 at home over IUPUI (No. 240) on November 12

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 15.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 70.3 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

15.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 70.3 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4) Jacy Sheldon: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

19.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

15.6 PTS, 56.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Celeste Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 7.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 84.8 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (186th in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 21.0 points per game.

