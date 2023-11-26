Ohio State vs. Cornell November 26 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (1-1) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Ohio State vs. Cornell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Ohio State Games
- November 20 at home vs East Carolina
- November 16 at home vs Boston College
- November 22 at Oklahoma State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.