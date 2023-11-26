The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Cornell Big Red (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison

The Big Red put up 5.2 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Buckeyes give up (63.8).

Ohio State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.6 points.

The Buckeyes average 84.8 points per game, 22 more points than the 62.8 the Big Red give up.

Ohio State has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Cornell has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 84.8 points.

This year the Buckeyes are shooting 49.8% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Big Red give up.

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 15.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 STL, 70.3 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)

15.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 STL, 70.3 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4) Jacy Sheldon: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

19.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 56 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

15.6 PTS, 56 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Celeste Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 7.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

Ohio State Schedule