How to Watch the Ohio State vs. Cornell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (4-1) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Cornell Big Red (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State vs. Cornell Scoring Comparison
- The Big Red put up 5.2 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Buckeyes give up (63.8).
- Ohio State has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.6 points.
- The Buckeyes average 84.8 points per game, 22 more points than the 62.8 the Big Red give up.
- Ohio State has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 62.8 points.
- Cornell has a 2-3 record when giving up fewer than 84.8 points.
- This year the Buckeyes are shooting 49.8% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Big Red give up.
Ohio State Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 15.2 PTS, 8 REB, 1.6 STL, 70.3 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)
- Jacy Sheldon: 19.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.6 PTS, 56 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Celeste Taylor: 6.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 7.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Boston College
|W 88-66
|Value City Arena
|11/20/2023
|East Carolina
|W 79-55
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 75-57
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Cornell
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|-
|Value City Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.