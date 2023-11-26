The Toronto Raptors (8-8) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-8) as just 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and SportsNet

BSOH and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Raptors 110

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Raptors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1.5)

Cavaliers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-3.6)

Cavaliers (-3.6) Pick OU: Over (221.5)



Over (221.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.5

The Raptors' .562 ATS win percentage (9-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .375 mark (6-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Toronto (4-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Cleveland (4-3) does as the underdog (57.1%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Cleveland and its opponents do it more often (62.5% of the time) than Toronto and its opponents (56.2%).

The Raptors have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season, higher than the .571 winning percentage for the Cavaliers as a moneyline underdog (4-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Offensively the Cavaliers are the 22nd-ranked team in the league (111.1 points per game). On defense they are 16th (113.3 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Cleveland is 18th in the NBA in rebounds (43.9 per game). It is 14th in rebounds allowed (43.9 per game).

The Cavaliers are 21st in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Cleveland is 18th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and 11th in turnovers forced (14.1).

Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are 23rd in the league in 3-pointers made per game (11.2). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.