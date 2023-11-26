The Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) hit the road for an AFC North battle against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, so check out our best bets.

When is Steelers vs. Bengals?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The data strongly suggests betting on the Bengals in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Steelers favored and the difference between the two is 5.0 points.

The Steelers have a 57.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Steelers have gone 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 2-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7%).

The Bengals have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 1-1 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +114 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+2)



Cincinnati (+2) The Steelers have covered the spread six times in 10 games with a set spread.

Pittsburgh has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Bengals have put together a record of 4-5-1 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (36)



Over (36) Pittsburgh and Cincinnati combine to average 0.8 more points per game than the over/under of 36 set for this matchup.

The Steelers and the Bengals have seen their opponents average a combined 6.1 more points per game than the over/under of 36 set for this game.

Two of the Steelers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (20%).

Bengals games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

Kenny Pickett Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 10 172.2 6 4.6 1

Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 34.0 1 19.5 0

