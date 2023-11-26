Pittsburgh (6-4) will face off against their AFC North-rival, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-5) in a matchup on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Steelers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 36.5 points.

Steelers vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Steelers have had the lead one time, have been losing six times, and have been tied three times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 10 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

Digging into second-quarter scoring, the Bengals have won the second quarter in three games and have lost the second quarter in seven games.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.0 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 10 games this season, the Bengals have won the third quarter three times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

In the Bengals' 10 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up four times.

Steelers vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Steelers have been winning after the first half in two games (2-0 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in eight games (4-4).

The Bengals have led three times, have trailed six times, and have been knotted up one time at the end of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 10 games this season, the Steelers have won the second half four times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

Out of 10 games this season, the Bengals have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), lost four times (1-3), and tied three times (1-2).

