The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts that the Bengals will win -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Steelers have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 280.1 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 27th in the NFL (367.6 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored the Bengals rank 21st in the NFL (20.2 points per game), and they are 20th defensively (22.6 points allowed per game).

Steelers vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (+2.5) Over (35.5) Bengals 21, Steelers 18

Steelers Betting Info

The Steelers have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Steelers have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Pittsburgh games have hit the over just twice this season.

Steelers games average 39.9 total points per game this season, 4.4 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Bengals Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has put together a 4-5-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Bengals have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

So far this season, five of Cincinnati's 10 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

This season, Bengals games have resulted in an average scoring total of 45.6, which is 10.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Steelers vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16.6 19.5 17.2 19.5 15.8 19.5 Cincinnati 20.2 22.6 22.2 20.8 18.2 24.4

