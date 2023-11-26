One of the top pass-catchers in football will be featured when Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Several of the key contributors for the Steelers and the Bengals will have player props on the table for this matchup if you are trying to place player prop bets.

Sign up to bet on the Steelers-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jaylen Warren Touchdown Odds

Warren Odds to Score First TD: +700

Warren Odds to Score Anytime TD: +390

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +490

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +270

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Najee Harris - 44.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) Diontae Johnson - - 55.5 (-113) George Pickens - - 45.5 (-113) Kenny Pickett 192.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Jaylen Warren - 51.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113)

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Mixon - 64.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Tyler Boyd - - 37.5 (-113) Trenton Irwin - - 25.5 (-113) Jake Browning 205.5 (-113) - - Ja'Marr Chase - - 63.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.