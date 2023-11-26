The Bellarmine Knights (0-2) play the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Game Information

West Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

Erik Stevenson: 15.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Tre Mitchell: 11.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kedrian Johnson: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Joe Toussaint: 9.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Emmitt Matthews Jr.: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bellarmine Top Players (2022-23)

Garrett Tipton: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Juston Betz: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Peter Suder: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alec Pfriem: 7.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ben Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

West Virginia vs. Bellarmine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank 74th 76.0 Points Scored 66.3 316th 204th 70.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 26.6 361st 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 5.4 355th 192nd 7.3 3pt Made 8.0 104th 179th 13.0 Assists 14.2 95th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 10.5 44th

