The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Chinakhov has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

