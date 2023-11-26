Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 26?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Carolina Hurricanes is slated for Sunday at 5:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Chinakhov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Chinakhov has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.