Will Adam Boqvist score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist stats and insights

Boqvist is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Boqvist has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 50 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0 10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

