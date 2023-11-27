Player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Zachary Werenski and others are available when the Boston Bruins visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

Werenski has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 15 total points (0.8 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 2 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 4 4 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 1

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Boone Jenner has posted 14 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has 11 goals and three assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 3 at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 2 0 2 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ivan Provorov's one goal and 12 assists add up to 13 points this season.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Hurricanes Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 1 1 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, with 31 points in 20 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 25 1 0 1 6 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 1 1 5 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Brad Marchand has 19 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Rangers Nov. 25 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3

