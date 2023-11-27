Boone Jenner will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins meet on Monday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Jenner available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boone Jenner vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Jenner has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 19:34 on the ice per game.

In Jenner's 22 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 10 of 22 games this year, Jenner has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Jenner has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 22 games played.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Jenner hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jenner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jenner Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 22 Games 3 14 Points 1 11 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.