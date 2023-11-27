The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Ivan Provorov, will be in action Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Provorov in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Provorov has scored a goal in one of 22 games this season.

Provorov has recorded a point in a game 12 times this year out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Provorov has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

Provorov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 43.5% of Provorov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Provorov Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 22 Games 3 13 Points 0 1 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

