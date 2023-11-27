For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jake Bean a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bean stats and insights

  • Bean has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Bean has zero points on the power play.
  • Bean averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:56 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-3 SO
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:49 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:49 Away L 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.