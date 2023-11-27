The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko has scored in six of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.

Marchenko averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.7%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:42 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:52 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

