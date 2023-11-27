The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Patrik Laine, are in action Monday versus the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Laine in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Patrik Laine vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Laine Season Stats Insights

Laine's plus-minus this season, in 13:52 per game on the ice, is -6.

Laine has a goal in three of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In four of 12 games this season, Laine has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of 12 games this year, Laine has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Laine has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Laine going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 12 Games 3 4 Points 2 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

