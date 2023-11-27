The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

  • Chinakhov has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Chinakhov has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
