The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 188th.
  • The Crimson Tide score 31.0 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).
  • Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • This season, Clemson has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
  • The Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Alabama performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game on the road.
  • The Crimson Tide surrendered 65.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69.0).
  • Alabama sunk 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Clemson put up 78.4 points per game last season, 6.6 more than it averaged away (71.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Clemson knocked down fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

