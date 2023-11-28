Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - November 28
The Cleveland Cavaliers' (9-8) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Tuesday, November 28 game against the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Last time out, the Cavaliers won on Sunday 105-102 against the Raptors. Darius Garland scored a team-high 24 points for the Cavaliers in the win.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ricky Rubio
|PG
|Out
|Personal
|Dean Wade
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|3.1
|4.1
|0.8
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.