You can see player prop bet odds for Evan Mobley, Trae Young and other players on the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks heading into their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +120)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Mobley is 15.5 points. That's 0.8 fewer than his season average of 16.3.

He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (10.4) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -164) 2.5 (Over: -175)

Tuesday's over/under for Donovan Mitchell is 27.5. That's 0.5 more than his season average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).

He has hit 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Tuesday's prop bet for Max Strus is 12.5 points, 1.9 fewer than his season average.

He has pulled down 5.8 boards per game, 1.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Strus averages 3.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Strus' 2.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -147) 9.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: -159)

Young's 26.5 points per game is the same as Tuesday's over/under.

He has pulled down three boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.

Young averages 10.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Young's 3.1 three-pointers made per game is 0.6 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -185)

The 18.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Tuesday is 1.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.1 fewer rebounds per game (4.4) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

