Max Strus plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Strus, in his last game (November 26 win against the Raptors), posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Strus' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.4 14.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.8 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.8 4.2 PRA -- 24 25 PR -- 20.2 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.2



Max Strus Insights vs. the Hawks

Strus has taken 11.8 shots per game this season and made 5.2 per game, which account for 13.6% and 12.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 26.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

The Cavaliers rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.6. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 26th in the league, allowing 121.1 points per game.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked team in the league, conceding 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Hawks give up 28.3 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 22 8 0 0 2 0 1 3/4/2023 18 4 3 3 0 0 0 1/16/2023 28 13 2 3 2 0 0 11/27/2022 33 16 3 1 4 0 0

