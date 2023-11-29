Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- Texier has scored in four of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|14:37
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
