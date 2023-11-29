The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) will host the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) on Wednesday, with the Blue Jackets coming off a victory and the Canadiens off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to see the Blue Jackets and Canadiens meet on ESPN+ and BSOH.

Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Canadiens Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/26/2023 Canadiens Blue Jackets 4-3 (F/OT) MON

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blue Jackets are conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.

The Blue Jackets rank 13th in the NHL with 67 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Boone Jenner 23 11 5 16 7 11 56.7% Zachary Werenski 21 1 14 15 6 9 - Ivan Provorov 23 2 12 14 14 3 - Kirill Marchenko 21 7 6 13 4 12 20% Johnny Gaudreau 23 3 8 11 10 6 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.5 goals per game (73 in total), 23rd in the league.

With 57 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that span.

Canadiens Key Players