How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) will host the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) on Wednesday, with the Blue Jackets coming off a victory and the Canadiens off a loss.
Tune in to see the Blue Jackets and Canadiens meet on ESPN+ and BSOH.
Blue Jackets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs Canadiens Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|Blue Jackets
|4-3 (F/OT) MON
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets are conceding 78 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
- The Blue Jackets rank 13th in the NHL with 67 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Boone Jenner
|23
|11
|5
|16
|7
|11
|56.7%
|Zachary Werenski
|21
|1
|14
|15
|6
|9
|-
|Ivan Provorov
|23
|2
|12
|14
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|21
|7
|6
|13
|4
|12
|20%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|23
|3
|8
|11
|10
|6
|-
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.5 goals per game (73 in total), 23rd in the league.
- With 57 goals (2.7 per game), the Canadiens have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|21
|6
|11
|17
|16
|10
|53.3%
|Cole Caufield
|21
|6
|11
|17
|8
|7
|33.3%
|Michael Matheson
|21
|5
|10
|15
|23
|5
|-
|Sean Monahan
|21
|6
|7
|13
|9
|10
|58.9%
|Alexander Newhook
|21
|6
|6
|12
|17
|8
|38.9%
