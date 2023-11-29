The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) are favorites when they welcome in the Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Blue Jackets are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Canadiens have +110 moneyline odds.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

In 13 of 22 matches this season, Columbus and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Blue Jackets have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

The Canadiens have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in six, or 33.3%, of those games.

Columbus has had moneyline odds set at -135 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Montreal has won four of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 8-2 6-3-1 6.6 3.3 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 3.3 3.2 2 6.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.4 2.5 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.5 3.4 5 14.7% Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

