The Columbus Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski and the Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

One of Columbus' leading offensive players this season is Boone Jenner, with 16 points (11 goals, five assists) and an average ice time of 19:34 per game.

Through 21 games, Werenski has scored one goal and picked up 14 assists.

Ivan Provorov's 14 points this season are via two goals and 12 assists.

Spencer Martin (2-5-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and a .903% save percentage (33rd in league).

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is an important part of the offense for Montreal, with 17 points this season, as he has put up six goals and 11 assists in 21 games.

Caufield is a top scorer for Montreal, with 17 total points this season. In 21 games, he has netted six goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 10 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 15.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has an .898 save percentage (39th in the league), with 123 total saves, while giving up 14 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put together a 2-2-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Blue Jackets Rank Blue Jackets AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 2.71 28th 21st 3.39 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 18th 30.5 Shots 28.5 28th 29th 33.5 Shots Allowed 34.5 30th 28th 11.11% Power Play % 17.95% 23rd 2nd 89.23% Penalty Kill % 73.49% 27th

