The Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-4) and Montreal Canadiens (9-10-2) meet at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH. The Blue Jackets knocked off the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blue Jackets (-135) Canadiens (+110) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 1-1 in those games.

Columbus has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blue Jackets have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Columbus' games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

Blue Jackets vs Canadiens Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens Rankings

Blue Jackets Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 67 (13th) Goals 57 (28th) 78 (28th) Goals Allowed 73 (23rd) 8 (26th) Power Play Goals 14 (17th) 7 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (31st)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus is 8-2-0 against the spread, and 3-6-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Columbus went over six times.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have averaged 6.6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blue Jackets are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Blue Jackets' 2.9 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Blue Jackets are ranked 28th in total goals against, conceding 3.4 goals per game (78 total) in league action.

They're ranked 26th in the league with a -11 goal differential .

