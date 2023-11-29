Can we count on Boone Jenner lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jenner stats and insights

Jenner has scored in eight of 23 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted eight shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Jenner has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 16.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:15 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:31 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.