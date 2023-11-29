Can we count on Eric Robinson finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Eric Robinson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Robinson stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Robinson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Robinson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

