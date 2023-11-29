Will Erik Gudbranson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Gudbranson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudbranson stats and insights
- In two of 23 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).
- Gudbranson has zero points on the power play.
- Gudbranson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Gudbranson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|26:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|L 5-4
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
