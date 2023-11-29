Will Kirill Marchenko Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
Should you bet on Kirill Marchenko to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marchenko stats and insights
- In seven of 21 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marchenko recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|13:56
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|12:11
|Away
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.