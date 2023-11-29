The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ohio State Stats Insights

The Buckeyes make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Chippewas have allowed to their opponents (48%).

Ohio State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chippewas sit at 342nd.

The 78.7 points per game the Buckeyes put up are just 4.2 more points than the Chippewas give up (74.5).

When Ohio State puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.6 more points than it averaged in road games (68.1).

In 2022-23, the Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 76.3.

In home games, Ohio State drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.7) than in road games (6.3). However, it sported a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in away games (36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule