The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. Central Michigan matchup.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-23.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-24.5) 140.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Ohio State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

In the Buckeyes' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Central Michigan has won two games against the spread this year.

A total of three Chippewas games this year have hit the over.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Ohio State is 35th in the country. It is far higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.