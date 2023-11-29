The Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Central Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

Brian Taylor: 14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Reggie Bass: 12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jesse Zarzuela: 16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Nicolas Pavrette: 4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Markus Harding: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 65.7 321st 141st 69 Points Allowed 73 264th 111th 32.8 Rebounds 31.5 192nd 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.2 299th 289th 11.7 Assists 10.7 338th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 15.1 355th

