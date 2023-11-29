The Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) are heavy favorites (-23.5) as they look to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Value City Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio State -23.5 141.5

Ohio State Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Ohio State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 141.5 points.

The average total in Ohio State's outings this year is 143.8, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Buckeyes are 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Central Michigan (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 13.3% more often than Ohio State (1-4-0) this year.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 2 40% 78.7 143.5 65.2 139.7 142.3 Central Michigan 2 33.3% 64.8 143.5 74.5 139.7 140.8

Additional Ohio State Insights & Trends

The Buckeyes record 78.7 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 74.5 the Chippewas give up.

Ohio State is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0 Central Michigan 2-4-0 0-0 3-3-0

Ohio State vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Central Michigan 10-6 Home Record 6-8 1-10 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

