Can we anticipate Patrik Laine scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Laine recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:49 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:59 Home W 7-3 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:21 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:17 Away L 5-4 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:59 Home W 3-1

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

