Will Sean Kuraly find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Kuraly has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 13.2% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:42 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:27 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:12 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:12 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 13:36 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:52 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:14 Away L 5-4

Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

