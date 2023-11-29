Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 29?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Zachary Werenski score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Werenski stats and insights
- In one of 21 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (four shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Werenski's shooting percentage is 2.0%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.1 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:50
|Away
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.